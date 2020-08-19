Mumbai Indians are known to be one of the most successful teams in the history of IPL. The team has so far won four titles in the Indian Premier League and has been maintaining their standards. With Rohit Sharma leading the pack, the Mumbai Indians boasts of names like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Lasith Malinga and others the team is known to be a slow starter but later picks up their pace as the tournament progresses. Ahead of the IPL 2020, the team has already reported to the base. The IPL 2020 will begin September 19, 2020, and let's have a look at the SWOT of Rohit Sharma's men. IPL 2020 Player Update: Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Spells in Mumbai Indians’ Nets Could Bring Nightmares to the Opponents (Watch Video).

Strengths:

Rohit Sharma has been in great form since last year. Not only did he score over 600 runs in the CWC 2019, but also ended the calendar year 2019 with the most number of runs. Thus his Rohit Sharma would be the man to look out for, for Team MI. Also with the presence of Chris Lynn and Quinton de Kock, it would only strengthen the squad. Also, Suryakumar Yadav's form in the domestic format has been quite an amazing one. The bowling department will be handled by Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile. The last two names are the recent additions.

Weakness:

The pace department looks quite good but they do lack quality spinners. The team lost Piyush Chawla to Chennai Super King during the auctions. Anukul Roy and Krunal Pandya are yet to live up to the expectations in the spin department.

Opportunities:

Mumbai Indians has been a hotbed for the emerging players. Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya brothers have been honed at the club. Mumbai Indians also has a lot of youngsters like Ishan Kishan and Anmolpreet Singh who bring in a breath of fresh air and would be able to chip in with a lot of inputs.

Threats:

One big threat that we feel is that there is no good backup for the players in the spin and pace department. If in case, Bumrah gets injured or one of the two newbies- Boult and Nile are in a poor they don't have good names to chip in. Ditto for the spinners.

The Mumbai Indians will leave for UAE in the next two days and the teams will be looking forward to replicating the performances of IPL 2019, where they went on to beat Chennai Super Kings by one run.

