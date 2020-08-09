Mumbai Indians (MI) is the most successful team in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai-based franchise have won four IPL titles, the most by any side. MI’s first title win came in 2013, then in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Going by the trend, MI wins a title every alternate IPL season (from 2013 onwards). However, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be more than happy to break their trend and defend the title to secure another trophy. RCB Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Led by Virat Kohli for Indian Premier League Season 13.

The IPL 2020 is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. Following the cancellation of ICC T20 World Cup 2020, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to hold the IPL 2020 in the vacant window.

At the IPL 2020 auction, Mumbai Indians added Nathan Coulter-Nile,, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh and Mohsin Khan to their squad. The MI already boats of players like skipper Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya Brothers, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult and Quinton de Kock in their ranks. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

MI Domestic Players for IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare.

MI Overseas Players for IPL 2020: Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Lynn, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Quinton de Kock.

Last Season Recap: Mumbai Indians finished as champions in the IPL 2019. MI defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final by just one run. In the league stage, MI finished on top of the points table with nine wins from 14 matches.

