Rohit Sharma will play for MI, Vaibhav Arora will feature for KKR (Photo X@MumbaiIndians, @KKRiders)

The Wankhede Stadium prepares for its first fixture of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) as five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight, 29 March. This Match 2 encounter sees a revamped KKR side, led by Mumbai local Ajinkya Rahane, attempting to overcome a historically poor record at this venue against Hardik Pandya’s star-studded outfit. IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.

With the dew factor expected to play a decisive role, fantasy cricket managers are closely monitoring the toss and late injury reports concerning several international stars.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Strategy and Fantasy Picks

For Dream11 and fantasy managers, the strategy should focus on top-order batsmen who can exploit the powerplay and death-over specialists who bowl before the dew becomes unmanageable.

Captaincy Favourites: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) remains a primary choice due to his exceptional record at his home ground. Cameron Green (KKR) offers dual value with both bat and ball, while Quinton de Kock (MI) returns to the franchise as a high-potential opener.

Must-Have Bowlers: Trent Boult (MI) is essential for his ability to swing the new ball under lights, while Sunil Narine (KKR) remains a consistent fantasy point-scorer through his economical spells and occasional pinch-hitting.

Differential Picks: Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR) and MI’s Naman Dhir are low-selection players who could provide significant returns in the middle order. MI vs KKR Probable Playing XIs MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen (wk), Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi.

MI vs KKR Pitch and Weather Report

Historically a batter’s paradise, the Wankhede pitch features red soil that offers consistent bounce and carry, allowing stroke-makers to thrive. Groundstaff have reported a hard surface with minimal grass, suggesting a high-scoring encounter where totals of 190 or more are considered par.

The most critical atmospheric factor remains the high humidity, forecast at 72 percent. Meteorologists anticipate significant dew formation from the 14th over of the second innings onwards. Consequently, the team winning the toss is almost certain to bowl first to avoid the disadvantage of a wet ball during the run chase.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).