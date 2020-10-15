Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 32 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16, 2020 (Friday). When the two teams met earlier this season, the Rohit Sharma-led side produced a dominant performance to get their first win of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: CSK Beat SRH to Move to Sixth Spot on Team Standings.

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have been two of the most consistent teams in IPL 2020 and are among the top four teams on the points table. Mumbai Indians have been sensational this season and are looking like real contenders. The Rohit Sharma-led side is on a four-game winning run and would be hoping to continue that against KKR, who would look to bounce back from the defeat against RCB last time around.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper – Ishan Kishan (MI), Quinton de Kock (MI) and Dinesh Karthik (KKR) must be your keepers for this game.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Eoin Morgan (KKR) must be your batsmen for this game.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard (MI) and Andre Russell (KKR) must be your all-rounders.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI) and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) must be your bowlers for this clash.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ishan Kishan (MI), Quinton de Kock (MI), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Kieron Pollard (MI), Andre Russell (KKR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI) and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR).

Quinton De Kock (MI) must be your captain for this game while Eoin Morgan (KKR) can be picked as your vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).