Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2020 (Tuesday). Both teams are on the opposite end of the points table with MI in the top half while RR struggling near the bottom. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of MI vs RR IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below. Rajasthan Royals Opening Batsmen Jos Buttler Looks All Geared Up Ahead of MI vs RR, Dream11 IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians are on an upward curve in the form table as the Rohit Dharma-led side have won their previous two games in the competition and are sitting second in the points table. A win today will see them climb to the top. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, who won their opening two games have suffered back-to-back losses and will be looking to get back to winning ways but need to be at the top of their game. MI vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

MI vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 20 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can follow the live action of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India. Son fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the MI vs RR clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs RR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 20 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the MI vs RR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, have to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

