It is Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the match number 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The MI vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 match takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The MI vs RR provides another opportunity for Dream11 Fantasy game users to win big. Meanwhile, we bring you the tips for MI vs RR clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a big difference. MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 20.

While Mumbai Indians have won three matches out of five, Rajasthan Royals have emerged victorious in two out of four games. Meanwhile, let’s check out captain and vice-captain picks for your MI vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 fantasy contest.

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians captain is in for another big knock after having missed out at Sharjah. He will be itching to go out and score big. Make sure Rohit Sharma is not only in your Dream11 fantasy playing XI but he is captain of your MI vs RR team. MI vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 20

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Jos Butter

The England wicket-keeper batsman has been silent with the bat thus far. Royals need him to fire and who known he does so against Mumbai Indians. This is a risky pick but can make your team stand out.

MI vs RR Likely Playing XIs

MI Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

RR Probable Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).