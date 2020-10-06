Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 20. The game will be held on October 6, 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. RR opening batsman Jos Buttler looks all geared up for their upcoming encounter against Mumbai Indians in IPL season 13. Rajasthan Royals will expect Buttler to flourish in the game against Mumbai which will play a crucial role in their victory. Meanwhile, check out the video below of Jos Buttler training hard in nets ahead of MI vs RR, Dream11 IPL 2020. MI vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 20.

Rajasthan Royals led by Steve Smith lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game where they failed to defend the target of 155 runs. Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad after posting a mammoth total of 228/5 in reply to that orange army fell short by 34 runs. Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians has won 11 games each in their 23 encounters in which they one game ended in no result. Jos Buttler has scored 1433 runs from 48 games with an average of 34.11. MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 20.

Jos Buttler Trains Hard Ahead of MI vs RR, IPL 2020

Steve Smith Rajasthan Royals will look forward to registering a big win against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in upcoming MI vs RR, IPL 2020. Mumbai is currently in the second position, while Rajasthan is at the 5th spot in the point table. MI has earned six points so far, while RR has bagged four points.

