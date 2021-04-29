So the IPL 2021 has a couple of fixtures on the cards for the fans. The first game will be between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals and the second fixture is between the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. But in this article, we shall be exclusively bringing out the live streaming details of the MI vs RR match. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians is placed on number four of the IPL 2021 points table with four points. The team so far only has a couple of wins under their belt. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Rajasthan Royals also has four points in their kitty but that does not mean that they have made their way into the top four. The team is placed on number seven and owing to the net run rate that they have had. With two wins and three losses from five games, the teams will be looking to win the game to surge their way up on the IPL 2021 points table. The last time the two teams met each other in the IPL 2020, both won a game each. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

IPL 2021 Live Scorecard

MI vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 24 on Star Sports TV Channels

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the MI vs RR clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs RR Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 24 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the MI vs RR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO is also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2021 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).