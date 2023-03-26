The inaugural season of Women's Premier League has finally reached its climax as the two finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals meet each other for one final time in the final at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, March 26. Both the teams have competed hard throughout the tournament and dominated the league stages. Delhi Capitals was the first team to secure a place directly in the finals while Mumbai Indians had to play an Eliminator against UP Warriorz. Although the difference in levels was prominent as they muscled through to the final. A history making final is all set to have a buzzing atmpsphere anticipating who will lift the iconic trophy for the first time. Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of DC-W vs MI-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Final Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

Mumbai Indians had a strong start to the tournament and at no stage they looked like they were falling behind. Openers Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia provided strong starts constantly. The middle order stars in Nat Sciver-Brunt and Captain Harmanpreet Kaur delivered power packed performances. They also showed strong bowling performances with Saika Ishaque being the breakout star of the tournament and Issy Wong troubling batters with her pace. They will want to put together one final performance in pursuit of lifting the trophy.

Delhi Capitals on the other hand have been explosive with their batting performances having Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning at the top. A team filled with T20 specialists have maintained the pace throughout and never slowed down despite facing crisis at times. Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, jess Jonassen have all chipped in key performances. Marizane Kapp has been a standout performer for them with both bat and ball. Strong batting coupled with smart bowling has been their strength and they will like to focus and repeat that and end the tournament as champions. MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2023 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match at Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala.