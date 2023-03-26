After three weeks of high-voltage drama, the first-ever final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to take on between the two dominant sides of the season, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The two finalists are scheduled to square off in the summit clash at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra on March 26 (Sunday). The decider of the historic tournament will kick off at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Delhi Capitals Share Emotional Video Ahead of WPL 2023 Final Match Against Mumbai Indians.

The two skippers, Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians and Meg Lanning of Delhi Capitals have a history of some serious face-offs in international cricket as well. The two stunning captains have already led their respective national sides against each other in many decisive clashes which adds some extra excitement to the upcoming contest. The two teams ended with the same 12 points on the table, however, with a slightly better run-rate Delhi Capitals emerged table toppers at the end of the league stage. Though, both the teams are in the final and it might not even count as the title clash gets underway.

The two teams have a good batting might and an equally stout bowling attack. Some crucial match-ups in the final clash to watch out for include that of Hayley Matthews and Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey and Issy Wong, and Meg Lanning and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

This will be the third meeting of the two sides in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. In their first face-off, Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. In the next contest, Meg Lanning-led side avenged the previous loss, defeating Mumbai by nine wickets. As both the teams have a winning momentum backing them, it will interesting to watch which side will thrive in holding the nerves and cross the finishing line on Sunday.

When Is DC-W vs MI-W Final TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The DC-W vs MI-W Final TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra on March 26 (Sunday). The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2023 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match at Mumbai.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs MI-W Final TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports18 Network Channel to catch the Live Action of the DC-W vs MI-W Final match in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC-W vs MI-W Final TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18 have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the DC-W vs MI-W Final TATA WPL 2023 in India.

