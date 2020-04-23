Michael Hussey Reveals Why MS Dhoni Is the ‘Greatest Finisher’

Michael Hussey and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images / IANS)

India’s talismanic wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has his guided over the line on numerous occasions and hence, is regarded as the best finisher ever in white-ball cricket. In the toughest of situations, Dhoni doesn’t tend to lose his cool and his last over finishes have certainly left the fans in awe. Recently, Michael Hussey, who shared the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dressing room with Dhoni, revealed how the star cricketer has been able to finish so many matches without breaking a sweat. The CSK mentor revealed that Dhoni keeps on calculating that which bowlers have how many numbers of overs and attacks the bowlers accordingly. Dinesh Karthik Opens Up About Batting Above MS Dhoni in 2019 World Cup Semi-Final Against New Zealand.

"MS just keeps on calculating. He would tell me that this bowler won't know where to bowl to you, and that bowler doesn't know where to bowl to me. So, you take him and I'll take him. That's why I think he is one of the greatest finishers. Because of he analysis and knows when to attack when to defend and how to win the game," Hussey said during an Instagram live session with CSK.

Due to his inability to keep his nerves calm in the crunch situations, Dhoni is being hailed as ‘Captain Cool.’ However, Hussey revealed that there two occasions when Dhoni lashed out his players for not performing well.

"When he felt that the standards were not up to the mark, that is when he was very animated. I have only seen it twice in 11 years, which is really good. We are not used to it (Dhoni getting angry), it rarely happens, so when it happened, everybody just knew its time to pull our socks up," said the former Aussie batsman.

Dhoni hasn’t played an international match after the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup. Nevertheless, he was set to get back in action with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic and hence, fans are unlikely to witness the action in the T20 extravaganza.