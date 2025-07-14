The South Korean entertainment industry is mourning the passing of actress Kang Seo Ha. The actress, who appeared in a few K-Dramas and movies, died at the age of 31 after a battle with stomach cancer. The heartbreaking news of her passing was confirmed by Sports Kyunghyang on Monday (July 14). According to reports in Korean media, her family stated that she died on July 13 after her health worsened during the second round of chemotherapy. B Saroja Devi, Legendary South Indian Actress, Dies at 87 in Bengaluru Due to Age-Related Illness.

Kang Seo Ha’s Family Mourns Her Passing on Social Media

Taking to Instagram, a family member of Kang Seo Ha shared a touching video reminiscing about her life and expressing grief over her demise. The post read, "I still can't believe it, unnie. Even while enduring such immense pain, you worried about those around you and me. Even though you couldn't eat for months, you insisted on paying for my meals with your own card and never let me skip a meal. My angel, who left us far too soon." They concluded by writing, "Thank you so much for everything. I miss you already. Love you."

Kang SEO Ha’s Family Member Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Her on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 은 (@feb.eun)

Who Was Kang Seo Ha?

Born in 1994, Kang Seo Ha graduated from the Korea National University of Arts' School of Drama. She first grabbed attention with her appearance in the music video "Gather Farther Away" by Brave Guys in 2012. Following this, she appeared in several K-Dramas including First Love Again, Schoolgirl Detectives, Through the Waves Assembly, Flowers of the Prison and Heart Surgeon.

She is also a part of the upcoming drama Magnaein also called In the Net as one of the central characters. The TVing miniseries also features Kim Seon Ho and Park Gyu Young in key roles. The movie will be her final acting project. Fact Check: Is Kim Soo Hyun Hospitalised Amid Underage Dating Scandal With Kim Sae Ron? Here’s the Truth Behind K-Drama Star’s Viral Health Update.

Kang Seo Ha’s Funeral Details

According to a report in Kbizoom, Kang Seo Ha's funeral will be held at Room 8 of Seoul St Mary's Hospital's funeral hall. The procession will begin at 7:40 AM KST on Wednesday (July 16), pass through Seoul Memorial Park, and conclude with her cremation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2025 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).