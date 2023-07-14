In a rare incident, the Major League Cricket (MLC) match between Texas Super Kings (TSK) and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) saw LAKR spinner, Adam Zampa, wearing the number “420” on his jersey. A photo of the same is going viral and fans across the world started reacting to it.

'Adam Zampa Number 420'

'Speed Dealers and The 420 On The Back'

Look at Adam Zampa's getup for the first MLC game. Speed dealers and the 420 on the back. I love this man pic.twitter.com/NSJMsCXcmj — Ethan (@ethanmeldrum_) July 14, 2023

'Adam Zampa Playing With 420'

Adam Zampa playing for Los Angeles Knight Riders with the number 420 on his back. #MajorLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/MyDDVOHOb7 — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)