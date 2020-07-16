Mohammad Amir and his wife Narjis Khatun have been blessed with a baby girl and the couple have named her Zoya Amir. The Pakistan pacer took to Twitter and shared the first picture of his second child. “Alhumdulillah finally ALLAH ki rehmat zoya amir,” wrote the 28-year-old cricketer while sharing the snap on the micro-blogging website. The comment section of the post got filled in a jiffy as fans from all over the world showered their blessings on the baby girl. This is the second time that the talismanic pacer has become a father. In September 2017, Amir and Narjis welcomed their first daughter Minsa. Pakistan Tour of England 2020: Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail Pull Out Due to Personal Reasons.

The veteran cricketer was expecting the birth of his second child from quite some time. In fact, Amir pulled out of Pakistan’s squad which was set to tour England for this reason only. Nevertheless, Amir looked nothing less than ecstatic while sharing the picture of his little angel. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the picture of Zoya Amir. Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali Exit PCB’s WhatsApp Group.

View Pic!!

Alhumdulillah finally ALLAH ki rehmat zoya amir 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/jsqT3xt2qn — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2020

Well, the T20I and Test series between England and Pakistan hasn’t got underway as the former team is playing with West Indies while Pakistan players are involved in training. So, it will be interesting to see whether Amir will express his desire to join the national team or not.

Amir was last seen in action during Sri Lanka’s 2020 Tour of Pakistan. The left-arm pacer enjoyed a sensational run last year as he guided his side to many victories. In fact, he was the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in 2019 World Cup with 17 wickets.

