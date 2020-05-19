Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali Exit PCB’s WhatsApp Group After Being Omitted from Central Contract 2020-21: Report

File picture of Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently released its list of central contracted players for 2020-21. The notable omissions from the control list were pacers Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz. Now as per a Cricket Pakistan report, Amir and Hasan have left the PCB WhatsApp group, which focusses on issues and recommendations related to players’ fitness. Though it is unclear what exactly made these two leave the group, the report, citing a source, claims players voluntarily leave the group whenever they are dropped out of the central contract list. PCB Cricket Committee Lauds Introduction of Contracts for Emerging Talent.

Interestingly, Wahab continues to be part of the group. As per the report, the trio is unhappy with PCB’s decision to drop them from the centrally contracted players list. As per PCB’s latest contract, Test captain Azhar Ali, ODI and T20I skipper Babar Azam and young fast-bowler were placed in Category A. Former captain and wicket-keeper batsman Safaraz Ahmed was demoted to Category B. Naseem Shah and Iftikhar Ahmad were the two new faces in the 18-player men's central contract list for the 2020-21 season, which will come into effect from July 1. PCB to Discuss With Players & Govt Before Taking Final Call on England Tour.

Hasan, who was battling an injury post World Cup last year, is now suffering from back injury and might need a surgery. The pacer is expected to to take at least 5-6 weeks to recover from the injury.