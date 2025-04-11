PZ vs QG Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL 2025: In match number two of Pakistan Super League 2025 also known as PSL 10 or PSL X Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) takes on Quetta Gladiators (PZ). The PZ vs QG PSL 2025 match takes place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 12 and has a start time of 04:00 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PZ vs QG PSL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Head to Head in PSL: Check PZ vs QG H2H Stats Ahead of Pakistan Super League 2025 Clash.

Both Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have won PSL once and now are looking for their second title. Star batsman Babar Azam returns to the leadership role as he takes on Peshawar Zalmi while Saud Shakeel captains Quetta Gladiators. Meanwhile, we have drafted the PZ vs QG Dream11 fantasy playing XI for PSL 2025. PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season 10.

PZ vs QG PSL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (QG), Finn Allen (QG) and Mohammad Haris (PZ).

Batters: Babar Azam (PZ) and Saud Shakeel (QG).

All-Rounders: Faheem Ashraf (QG), Akeal Hosein (QG) and Mitchell Owen (PZ).

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir (QG), Alzarri Joseph (PZ) and Abrar Ahmed (QG).

PZ vs QG PSL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel (vc).

PZ vs QG PSL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Kusal Mendis (QG), Finn Allen (QG), Mohammad Haris (PZ), Babar Azam (PZ), Mark Chapman (QG), Faheem Ashraf (QG), Akeal Hosein (QG), Mitchell Owen (PZ), Mohammad Amir (QG), Alzarri Joseph (PZ) and Abrar Ahmed (QG).

