Mohammad Amir Birthday Special: 3/16 vs India in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final and Other Top Bowling Performances by Talented Pakistan Fast Bowler (Videos Inside)

Mohammad Amir (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Pakistan has gifted world cricket plenty of fast bowlers, and one among them is a left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir. The fast bowler made his international debut in 2009 and caught everyone’s attention with his nippy bowling. However, in 2010 the young fast bowler was found involved in spot-fixing and thus was banned for five years. Amir lost precious years during his ban and perhaps an opportunity to better what he has achieved now. Nonetheless, Amir made a strong comeback and helped Pakistan win many significant matches, including the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against India. Amir was born in Gujjar Khan, Punjab (Pakistan) on April 13, 1992. Mohammad Amir Reacts As Virat Kohli Wins Spirit of Cricket Award 2019.

The talented bowler was spotted by former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram at pace camp in Lahore in 2007. In 2009 Amir was named in Pakistan’s squad for T20 World Cup and the same year he made his Test and ODI debuts as well. As Amir turns 28, we take a look at some of his best bowling performances (selected randomly)

5/79 vs Australia in 2009 (Test)

Amir in his first Test on Australian soil went on to register his maiden five-wicket haul in the game’s longest format. At the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Amir scalped 5/79 in Australia’s second innings. The pacer’s victims included the likes of Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey and Michael Clarke. Pakistan lost the Test by 170 runs, but Amir made an impression Down Under.

6/84 vs England in 2010 (Test)

Amir had England batsmen in trouble while rest of Pakistan bowlers failed to make an impact. The pacer ended up picking 6/84 as England posted 446 in their first innings at Lord’s. Amir’s six-wicket haul was, however, overshadowed by the spot-fixing saga that unfolded after this match.

3/18 vs India, Asia Cup 2016 (T20I)

Following a comeback post his ban, Amir produced a fiery spell of bowling against rivals India at Dhaka in a T20I match. Amir almost handed Pakistan an improbable win, but Virat Kohli stood tall to handle the pacer. Nonetheless, Amir won hearts with his spell that saw India being reduced to 3/8 inside first three overs while chasing paltry 84. Amir removed Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane in the opening over and then accounted for Suresh Raina. India scampered through thanks to Kohli’s 49.

3/16 vs India, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final (ODI)

Arguably, Amir’s best performance with the ball. The left-arm pacer redeemed himself (for spot-fixing wrongdoings) with top-class bowling against rivals India in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. After Pakistan posted 338, the Green Shirts needed bowlers to deliver against the mighty Indian batting line-up. And it was Amir who started the show as Pakistan would have wanted it. Amir removed Indian top-order featuring Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli cheaply to leave the Men in Blue tottering at 3/33. India never recovered from Amir’s early jolts and lost the match by 180 runs.

Hat-trick vs Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2016 (T20)

During the Pakistan Super League 2016 (PSL), Amir fittingly picked the first hat-trick of the T20 league. Playing for Karachi Kings, the left-arm pacer removed Dwayne Bravo, Zohaib Khan and Kevon Cooper on consecutive deliveries at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to complete his hat-trick.