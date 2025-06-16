Mumbai, June 16: Congress leader and former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin’s son, Mohammad Asaduddin, has been appointed as the General Secretary of the party's Telangana unit. Azharuddin, a former Member of Parliament, wished his son all the best on taking on this responsibility. The Congress leadership on Monday announced 27 vice-presidents and 69 general secretaries of the Telangana unit. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointments of Vice Presidents and General Secretaries. ‘I Sometimes Regret Having Played Cricket’: Mohammad Azharuddin on Removal of His Name From Rajiv Gandhi Stadium North Stand.

Asaduddin, the eldest son of Azharuddin from his first marriage, is a domestic cricketer. He is married to Anam Mirza, the sister of tennis star Sania Mirza. Azharuddin is the current Working President of the Telangana Congress.

Mohammad Azharuddin's Tweet

A proud and emotional moment for me as my son, Mohammed Asaduddin, steps into his official role in public life as the General Secretary of the @INCTelangana . I’ve seen his commitment to people, his passion for service, and his sincerity up close. May he stay grounded, focused,… pic.twitter.com/3CwWkCwkNo — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 10, 2025

The former MP contested unsuccessfully for the Telangana Assembly from the Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad in 2023. Sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), who had defeated Azharuddin by over 16,000 votes, passed away on June 8 following a cardiac arrest.

The Congress is likely to field Azharuddin once again from Jubilee Hills in the by-election. Azharuddin was elected to the Lok Sabha from Moradabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh in 2009, a few months after he joined the party.

The Congress had fielded him from Rajasthan’s Ton-Sawai Madhopur in 2014, but he lost the election. In 2018, he was appointed as the Working President of the Telangana unit. He had campaigned for the party in the 2018 Assembly elections. The party did not field him in either the Assembly or the Lok Sabha polls.

