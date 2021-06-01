Naomi Osaka has been on the top trends on social media ever since she has withdrawn from the French Open 2021. The Japanese tennis star has garnered support from the likes of Coco Gauff and Serena Williams. Now, cricketer, Mohammad Kaif has been the one who has supported Osaka and said that the player should be allowed to avoid the media. He posted a tweet on social media and explained that the issue of mental health should be acknowledged in sports. "In cricket, a coach or a senior player can be a backup option for a captain but not in tennis," he wrote in a tweet. Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open 2021: Coco Gauff, Serena Williams & Billie Jean King Support Japanese Tennis Ace For Her Stance.

Serena Williams during the press conference had said that everyone is different and has a different way of dealing with the happening around him or her. Coco Gauff on the other hand admired her for the decision to not speak to the press. In fact, right before the French Open 2021, Osaka had explained her reasons for not speaking to the press. Novak Djokovic was the one who had taken a jibe at the Japanese star and opined that press conferences are a part of the sport.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Kaif below:

It's high time we acknowledge the issue of mental health in sports. More so in individual sports. In cricket, a coach or a senior player can be a back up option for a captain but not in tennis. Let's be sensitive, players in their weak moments should be allowed to avoid media. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 1, 2021

Naomi Osaka had to shell out 15,000 dollars for skipping the press meet after her first win at the French Open 2021. She was also warned of a suspension. Post this she withdrew from the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).