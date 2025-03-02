Most Runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2025: England's Ben Duckett continues to hold the top spot in the list of most runs scored in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The left-handed opening batsman has struck a total of 227 runs, which includes a spectacular 165 in England's first match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Australia. His teammate Joe Root is at number two on this list with 225 runs to his name, that includes a century as well. Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, who holds the record of highest individual score in ICC Champions Trophy history, finds himself in the third spot. Read below to check out the list of highest run-scorers in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated: South Africa Retains Top Spot, Australia Remains Second in Group B After Washout in Rawalpindi.

West Indies great Chris Gayle holds he record of the most runs in ICC Champions Trophy history, having scored 791 runs in 17 matches. Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene has struck 742 runs in his Champions Trophy career and sits second on this list. For India, Shikhar Dhawan has been the highest run-scorer with 701 runs to his name. Virat Kohli is the only active cricketer to feature in the list of most runs scored in ICC Champions Trophy. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

Most Runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pos Batter Matches Runs HS Avg 1 Ben Duckett 3 227 165 75.66 2 Joe Root 3 225 120 75.00 3 Ibrahim Zadran 3 216 177 72.00 4 Tom Latham 2 173 118 173.00 5 Shubman Gill 2 147 101* 147.00

(Updated after SA vs ENG Match)

(Important abbreviations: Pos-Position, HS-Highest Score, Avg-Average)

Pakistan entered the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as defending champions, having won the title in 2017 beating India in the final. But they were among the first teams to be knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final race and finished their campaign with just one point, after their Group A match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi.

