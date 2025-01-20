ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule: It is time for an ICC (International Cricket Council) tournament as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule has been announced. After all the hurdles, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule was released. Pakistan will host the CT 2025 but the Indian national cricket team will play its matches in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to security reasons. A total of eight teams will take part in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, beginning February 19. Meanwhile, you can download the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, here. The teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: A Look at Some Iconic Rivalries Including India vs Pakistan Matches Ahead of Ninth Edition of Tournament.

Group A features hosts Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh while Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan and England are part of Group B. Test-playing nations Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland and Zimbabwe are not part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after failing to qualify. In Pakistan, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. If India qualifies for the semi-final they will play Semi-Final 1 which will be held in Dubai. Also if India makes it to the final, it will be held in Dubai then otherwise Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the summit clash on March 09. Why is Sri Lanka Not Part of ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Reason Behind Their Omission As CT Schedule is Out.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Group Time (IST) Venue February 19 Pakistan vs New Zealand Group A 2:30 PM National Stadium, Karachi February 20 India vs Bangladesh Group A 2:30 PM Dubai International Stadium February 21 Afghanistan vs South Africa Group B 2:30 PM National Stadium, Karachi February 22 Australia vs England Group B 2:30 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore February 23 India vs Pakistan Group A 2:30 PM Dubai International Stadium February 24 Bangladesh vs New Zealand Group A 2:30 PM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium February 25 Australia vs South Africa Group B 2:30 PM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium February 26 Afghanistan vs England Group B 2:30 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore February 27 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Group A 2:30 PM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium February 28 Australia vs Afghanistan Group B 2:30 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore March 1 England vs South Africa Group B 2:30 PM National Stadium, Karachi March 2 India vs New Zealand Group A 2:30 PM Dubai International Stadium March 4 Semi-final 1 Semi-finals 2:30 PM Dubai International Stadium March 5 Semi-final 2 Semi-finals 2:30 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore March 9 Winner semi-final 1 vs winner semi-final 2 Final 2:30 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore/Dubai International Stadium

The ICC Champions Trophy returns after a gap of almost eight years. Last time it was held in 2017 in England and Pakistan won that edition under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is the ninth edition of the tournament with the next edition to take place in India in 2029.

