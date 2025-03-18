The Indian Premier League is set to enter its 18th edition. The most cash-rich, competitive, and probably the most popular and best franchise cricket league in the world, IPL wouldn't have been this big a brand without the world-class players and their world-class performances. While the batters with their destructive knocks won many games, bowlers paved the way for teams to win IPL titles. In the last 17 editions before the IPL 2025, legendary bowlers have done the magic every season, often silently, contributing to their side's success. Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, A Look at Top 10 Highest Run-Scorers in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2025 Edition.

The Indian subcontinent has majorly been a spinners den. IPL, being majorly played in India has also been a paradise for spinners, who silently picked wickets in the middle overs since 2008, and did tight economical bowling being the backbone of the side. Be it the legendary Indian spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin or the West Indian T20 great Sunil Narine, many world-class spinners have scalped bags of wickets with consistency over the years. The Indian Premier League has however not only been a spinners den. Ace pacers have also done the magic, be it Lasith Malinga from the past decade, or today's Jasprit Bumrah. On that note, look below to see who are the ten highest wicket-takers in the league's history ahead of IPL 2025. IPL 2025: A Look at Teams With Most Titles Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Rate Yuzvendra Chahal 160 205 5/40 22.44 7.84 Piyush Chawla 192 192 4/17 26.60 7.96 Dwayne Bravo 161 183 4/22 23.82 8.38 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 176 181 5/19 27.23 7.56 Sunil Narine 177 180 5/19 25.39 6.73 Ravichandran Ashwin 212 180 4/34 29.82 7.12 Amit Mishra 162 174 5/17 23.82 7.37 Lasith Malinga 122 170 5/13 19.79 7.14 Jasprit Bumrah 133 165 5/10 22.51 7.30 Ravindra Jadeja 240 160 5/16 30.40 7.62

Among the names of current players like Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah, shines the name of retired greats of the game, like Dwayne Bravo and Lasith Malinga, who continue to guide the exciting prospects. The chart of the highest wicket-takers does reflect that IPL, despite being played in the subcontinent has not been a spinners den only, able pacers have been self-sufficient in etching their names in the history books too. Like all previous IPL seasons, 2025 should also be a successful one for teams with a good bowling line-up.

