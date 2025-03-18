The T20 format in cricket since its inception has been a batters paradise. In the modern-day franchisee-based leagues all over the world, conditions for batting have become better and better. The situation is no different in the most cash-rich, competitive, and popular T20 league in the world, the Indian Premier League. IPL 2025 is set to start on March 22, and it has always been upward growth when it comes to the popularity of the league around the world. The journey might not have been this glittery if it was not for that 158-run massive knock by Brendon McCullum in the very first match of IPL. IPL Winners List: A Look at Previous Champions of Indian Premier League Ahead of 2025 Edition.
Run scorers always took the centre stage in the Indian Premier League. Be it the knock from the Kiwi basher McCullum in the first game, or the Universe Boss Chris Henry Gayle with his repeated lethal scores while playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Many legendary batters have ruled the league with their bats in the last 17 editions, be it Indian greats like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Shikhar Dhawan or non-Indian superstars like AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. On that note, let's have a look at the all-time highest run scorers in the history of IPL, who have played big and played consistently over the years. IPL 2025 Jerseys: See Pics of Kits To Be Worn by All Franchises in Cash-Rich Indian Premier League Cricket Tournament.
|Player
|Runs
|Matches
|Innings
|Highest Score
|Batting Average
|Virat Kohli
|8,004
|252
|244
|113*
|38.66
|Shikhar Dhawan
|6,769
|222
|221
|106*
|35.25
|Rohit Sharma
|6,628
|257
|252
|109*
|29.72
|David Warner
|6,565
|184
|184
|126
|40.52
|Suresh Raina
|5,528
|205
|200
|100*
|32.51
|MS Dhoni
|5,243
|264
|229
|84*
|39.12
|AB de Villiers
|5,162
|184
|170
|133*
|39.70
|Chris Gayle
|4,965
|142
|141
|175*
|39.72
|Robin Uthappa
|4,952
|205
|197
|88
|27.51
|Dinesh Karthik
|4,842
|257
|234
|97*
|26.31
Legendary batters Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma have been the masters of scoring consistently in the Indian Premier League. While foreigners like David Warner and Chris Gayle also are in the list, as they were too good at their peak, which also lasted for a long long span. Virat Kohli stands above everyone in the list, being the all-time highest run scorer in IPL, and also the only player to have scored 7000 and 8000 IPL runs.
