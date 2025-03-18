The T20 format in cricket since its inception has been a batters paradise. In the modern-day franchisee-based leagues all over the world, conditions for batting have become better and better. The situation is no different in the most cash-rich, competitive, and popular T20 league in the world, the Indian Premier League. IPL 2025 is set to start on March 22, and it has always been upward growth when it comes to the popularity of the league around the world. The journey might not have been this glittery if it was not for that 158-run massive knock by Brendon McCullum in the very first match of IPL. IPL Winners List: A Look at Previous Champions of Indian Premier League Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Run scorers always took the centre stage in the Indian Premier League. Be it the knock from the Kiwi basher McCullum in the first game, or the Universe Boss Chris Henry Gayle with his repeated lethal scores while playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Many legendary batters have ruled the league with their bats in the last 17 editions, be it Indian greats like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Shikhar Dhawan or non-Indian superstars like AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. On that note, let's have a look at the all-time highest run scorers in the history of IPL, who have played big and played consistently over the years. IPL 2025 Jerseys: See Pics of Kits To Be Worn by All Franchises in Cash-Rich Indian Premier League Cricket Tournament.

Player Runs Matches Innings Highest Score Batting Average Virat Kohli 8,004 252 244 113* 38.66 Shikhar Dhawan 6,769 222 221 106* 35.25 Rohit Sharma 6,628 257 252 109* 29.72 David Warner 6,565 184 184 126 40.52 Suresh Raina 5,528 205 200 100* 32.51 MS Dhoni 5,243 264 229 84* 39.12 AB de Villiers 5,162 184 170 133* 39.70 Chris Gayle 4,965 142 141 175* 39.72 Robin Uthappa 4,952 205 197 88 27.51 Dinesh Karthik 4,842 257 234 97* 26.31

Legendary batters Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma have been the masters of scoring consistently in the Indian Premier League. While foreigners like David Warner and Chris Gayle also are in the list, as they were too good at their peak, which also lasted for a long long span. Virat Kohli stands above everyone in the list, being the all-time highest run scorer in IPL, and also the only player to have scored 7000 and 8000 IPL runs.

