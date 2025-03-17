The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the premier domestic T20 tournament in India. The showpiece event is organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The inaugural edition was held in 2008, with Rajasthan Royals winning the elusive title. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League. Both franchises have won five IPL titles each. Kolkata Knight Riders are the second most successful franchise in the prestigious tournament, having won three titles. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

The Knight Riders are the reigning champions of the Indian Premier League. The Kolkata-based franchise thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the grand finale of the 2024 edition. The Indian Premier League season 18 will begin on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders hosting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at iconic Eden Gardens. Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, take a look at the franchise winning the IPL tournament.

IPL Winners: By Teams

Team IPL Titles Years Chennai Super Kings 5 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023 Mumbai Indians 5 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 2012, 2014, 2024 Gujarat Titans 1 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 2016 Deccan Chargers 1 2009 Rajasthan Royals 1 2008

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are having a neck-to-neck contest in the Indian Premier League. Behind them is Kolkata Knight Riders, who will defend their title in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants are yet to win the prestigious tournament.

