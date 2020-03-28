MS Dhoni All Set to Retire, Has Revealed his Mind to His Close Friends: Report

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ever since MS Dhoni came back from England after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, there has been uncertainty on his international cricketing career. The former Indian captain was on a sabbatical which extended to the recent times. However, with the IPL 2020 fast approaching, it was said that this comeback into international cricket would depend on how his season would be. But with the outbreak of coronavirus, even the mega event could be called off and once again questions have started hounding MS Dhoni’s international career. Now, this piece of news by a famous portal will surely break hearts of MS Dhoni fans as it reported that the Chennai Super Kings captain is all set to retire from cricket and has already told his close friends about the same. MSK Prasad Breaks his Silence on MS Dhoni’s Retirement Says, ‘He is Clear About His Future’.

Though the CSK skipper is yet to have an official world with the BCCI about the same. “Officially, he is yet to have a word with the BCCI officials, but he has revealed his mind to his close friends. When the time comes, he will reveal it all,” a top source was quoted as saying to Sportskeeda. The source further stated that he wanted to access his own form before hanging up his boots or else he would have announced his retirement long ago.

However, his childhood coach Kesav Banerjee said that he still has a chance to make way into the squad for the T20 World Cup which will happen in Australia later this year. Dhoni was last seen donning the Indian colours against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019. Earlier even India's former captain Sunil Gavaskar said that MS Dhoni could retire from international cricket silently.