Fast-bowler Ishant Sharma has revealed that MS Dhoni and his wife Pratima Singh, who is a basketball player, call him 'oldie'. The Indian pacer revealed during a chat show that both Dhoni and Pratima tease him for looking 'more than his age'. Ishant, who is born on 1988, will turn 32 on September 02. "Actually, mentally main 32 se zyada ka ho chuka hun (mentally I've grown older than 32). Meri biwi mujhe buddha bolti hai (my wife calls me an oldie)," the pacer told Deep Dasgupta on ESPNCricinfo's chat show, Cricket Baazi. IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Post ‘Thoughtful’ Picture of Head Coach Ricky Ponting, Fans Come Up with Intriguing Captions.

"Mahi bhai ka bhi mujhe message aata hain aur woh bhi mujhe bolte hain 'aur buddhe, kya kar raha hai?' (Mahi bhai texts me and asks, 'how are you doing old man?')," he added. Delhi Capitals’ Banter with Kings XI Punjab on Friendship Day 2020 Will Make You Look Forward to Their Rivalry.

"Main unko bolta hun 'Mahi bhai, main 32 saal ka hun', toh woh kehte hain 'teri age 32 hai, lekin tera sharir 52 ka hai beta' (I tell him, 'Dhoni bhai, I am only 32.' He replies, 'Your age is 32 but your body is around 52, son')," the pacer revealed.

Ishant will be seen in action in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The pacer plays for Delhi Capitals (DC).

