As India celebrates Friendship Day 2020 on August 2, social media is flooded with adorable pictures and heartfelt messages for friends. Following the trend, the official Twitter account of Kings XI Punjab also shared some pictures in which KXIP players can be seen having fun with their rival players. They shared good pictures with six out of the seven IPL opponents. However, they didn’t have a ‘good picture’ with Delhi Capitals. Owing to the fact, they asked the Delhi-based franchise to lend a helping hand. “@DelhiCapitals is that best friend who you don’t have a good picture with Dilliwalon, thodi help karoge?,” KXIP wrote on Twitter. Suresh Raina Pens Down A Heartfelt Note for MS Dhoni on Friendship Day 2020.

Just like a true friend, DC came to KXIP’s rescue and shared a picture in which players of both the sides can be seen shaking hands after a match in IPL 2019. “#FriendshipDay pe hum aap ki help na karein, aisa ho sakta hai kya? After all, that's what friends are for yaar,” wrote DC while sharing the picture on social media. Have a look. Friendship Day 2020: From Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal, Top 5 Best Friends.

View Post:

#FriendshipDay pe hum aap ki help na karein, aisa ho sakta hai kya? 😉 After all, that's what friends are for yaar 🤗 https://t.co/JnJZACJOeE pic.twitter.com/EmglekoRPu — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) August 2, 2020

Well, the two franchises are showcasing a lot of love on social media. However, that’s not likely to be a case these they will lock horns in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. KL Rahul is set to lead KXIP for the first time while Shreyas Iyer will continue to handle the reins of Delhi Capitals.

Notably, these two sides haven’t lifted the IPL title even once in 12 seasons and they’ll like to open their account this time around. However, they will face a different challenge in the upcoming tournament as the marquee event will take place in UAE.

