Social media pages of all the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been quite active on recent times and are constantly updating their fans with interesting photos, videos and trivia. Recently, Delhi Capitals shared a ‘thoughtful’ picture of their head coach Ricky Ponting and asked the fans to come up with intriguing captions. In the pic, the former Australian captain seems to be in deep thoughts while looking at the ball. With IPL 2020 set to get underway on September 19, many thought must be running over Ponting’s mind and owing to the fact, the comment section of the post was filled with hilarious remarks. Delhi Capitals’ Banter with Kings XI Punjab on Friendship Day 2020 Will Make You Look Forward to Their Rivalry.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain became the head coach of Delhi in 2018 and has played a crucial role in his side’s success. Under his guidance, DC finished the IPL 2019 at the third position in the team standings. This time, however, Ponting will want to see Shreyas Iyer and Co lifting the prestigious title. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans reacted to Delhi Capitals’ challenge. Shikhar Dhawan Starts Preparation for Upcoming Season in UAE.

View Post!!

Gehri soch mein, lekin what's @RickyPonting thinking? 💭 Best comment gets a retweet 🔁#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/S2blz5S4NQ — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) August 4, 2020

Intresting One!!

Post COVID19 scenario.. Ricky thinking in mind, should I apply saliva or sweat on this ball to make it shine 🤔😅 — Veterinary Doctor 🐶🐮💉➕ (@Dr_S_S_S) August 4, 2020

Opening Pair Problems!!

DC opening pair😅 with Rahane and stoinis joining the party with shikhar dhawan and Prithvi Shaw — @Gout9ham898 (@imgoutham898) August 4, 2020

Nice One!!

How many peoples saliva are on this ball !!! Which sanitizer to use now? — I Love Mithunda (@ilovemithunda) August 4, 2020

Rishabh Pant!!

Thinking to make pant a better, stable batsman and want him to play with responsibility . — Narendra Kumar (@nairy1729) August 4, 2020

Morris!!

Dropping Morris was a good decision or not!! — Vansh (@vanshjindal3) August 4, 2020

Indian Fans Will Not Want To Remember It!!

He's feeling nostalgic about his 2003 WC final knock against India! ❣️ — Ajay (@ajaykumar1121) August 4, 2020

Should He?

Should I ball for DC? — Delhi Capitals FAN ARMY (@DelhiArmy) August 4, 2020

With the presence of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer, the Delhi-based team boasts of a powerful batting order and the opposition must vary them. In the bowling department, they have the services of South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and he’ll get the support of R Ashwin.

Well, Delhi Capitals are certainly looking a strong team on the paper. However, it will be interesting to see if they can lift their maiden title or not. With the tournament taking place in UAE, all the teams are expected to reach the base by the second or third week of August.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).