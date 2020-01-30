MS Dhoni 'Cutely' Stumped by Wife Sakshi, CSK Captain Blushes! Check Out the Adorable Instagram Video

MS Dhoni With Wife Sakshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni is known for accepting great challenges and on many occasion, the former Indian captain has guided his side to victory from unimaginable circumstances. Well, the fact depicts that the 38-year old doesn’t have a knack of shying away from challenges. However, one can see the talismanic cricketer blushing in his wife’s Instagram post. Sakshi Dhoni took to her official social media page and shared a couple ‘cute’ videos of her hubby. In the clips, Sakshi is addressing the legendary cricketer by names like ‘cutie’ and ‘sweety.’ Well, the 31-year old’s activity certainly ‘embarrassed’ Dhoni and he also can be seen blushing. MS Dhoni Shies Away After Aarman Malik Invites him On-Stage During an Event (Watch Video).

“#sweetieoftheday a lil bit of embarrassment but worth watching him blush #thatsmile stay tuned for more !” read the caption of the videos posted by Sakshi on the picture-sharing website. Well, Sakshi also admitted that the World Cup-winning skipper was unsettled by her social-media activity but the post was certainly a great sight for the fans who have only seen Dhoni’s macho-side. Meanwhile, let’s look at the videos posted by MS Dhoni.

View Post:

Speaking of MS Dhoni, the legendary cricketer has taken a long sabbatical from the game after India’s heartbreaking semi-final loss against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup. However, he is expected to be back in action during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will lead the three-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With the ICC World T20 2020 being scheduled to be played later this year, it will be interesting whether the veteran will feature in India’s squad for the mega tournament or not.