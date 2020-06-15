MS Dhoni Feeling 'Very Morose' After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says CSK Captain's Manager Arun Pandey

MS Dhoni’s manager Arun Pandey has revealed that the former Indian cricket team captain is feeling ‘very remorse’ following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor played the lead role in Dhoni’s biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and shared a great bond with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain. Sushant has done many memorable roles, while the one in Dhoni’s biopic stands out. The actor is known to have worked hard for the role and copied Dhoni’s unorthodox batting style which left everyone impressed. When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic.

“We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident,” Arun told ABP Ananda.

“Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life.Sushant used to practice under the watchful eyes of former cricketer Kiran More who taught him how to keep wickets, which was very essential to play the role of Mahi.

“I still remember that Sushant had a bad side strain during practice, and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation and recovered within a week. Even Mahi was impressed to see his dedication to work,” he added. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From The Long-Haired Look to Hitting World Cup Winning Six, Here's Everything The Bollywood Star Got It Right in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Biopic.

Arun also revealed how desperate Sushant was to play Dhoni. “Sushant worked whole night to assimilate the script. He was desperate to play the role with perfection. He used to say that since he got the opportunity to portray Mahi on screen, he will give his best. It was not easy to play the role of Mahi on screen. But Sushant made it look easy. Mahi and we all knew that he was the best person to play the character,” he said.

