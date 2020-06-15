Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

MS Dhoni Feeling 'Very Morose' After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says CSK Captain's Manager Arun Pandey

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 04:58 PM IST
A+
A-
MS Dhoni Feeling 'Very Morose' After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says CSK Captain's Manager Arun Pandey
File picture of Sushant Singh Rajput, MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Instagram/Getty Images)

MS Dhoni’s manager Arun Pandey has revealed that the former Indian cricket team captain is feeling ‘very remorse’ following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor played the lead role in Dhoni’s biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and shared a great bond with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain. Sushant has done many memorable roles, while the one in Dhoni’s biopic stands out. The actor is known to have worked hard for the role and copied Dhoni’s unorthodox batting style which left everyone impressed. When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic.

“We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident,” Arun told ABP Ananda.

“Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life.Sushant used to practice under the watchful eyes of former cricketer Kiran More who taught him how to keep wickets, which was very essential to play the role of Mahi.

“I still remember that Sushant had a bad side strain during practice, and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation and recovered within a week. Even Mahi was impressed to see his dedication to work,” he added. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From The Long-Haired Look to Hitting World Cup Winning Six, Here's Everything The Bollywood Star Got It Right in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Biopic.

Arun also revealed how desperate Sushant was to play Dhoni. “Sushant worked whole night to assimilate the script. He was desperate to play the role with perfection. He used to say that since he got the opportunity to portray Mahi on screen, he will give his best. It was not easy to play the role of Mahi on screen. But Sushant made it look easy. Mahi and we all knew that he was the best person to play the character,” he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Arun Pandey Chennai Super Kings CSK Kiran More MS Dhoni MSD Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
You might also like
Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan Deactivates His Twitter Account, Refers to It as a ‘Breeding Ground for Hate and Negativity’ (View Post)
Bollywood

Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan Deactivates His Twitter Account, Refers to It as a ‘Breeding Ground for Hate and Negativity’ (View Post)
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mukesh Bhatt Had Approached the Actor for Sadak 2 and Thought He Was a Disturbed Soul
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mukesh Bhatt Had Approached the Actor for Sadak 2 and Thought He Was a Disturbed Soul
Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Knew the Story of ‘People Who Let the Actor Down’ (View Tweet)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Knew the Story of ‘People Who Let the Actor Down’ (View Tweet)
Karan Patel Criticises People Sharing 'Reach Out' Posts After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Saying 'False Hope is the Biggest Trigger Of Depression'
TV

Karan Patel Criticises People Sharing 'Reach Out' Posts After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Saying 'False Hope is the Biggest Trigger Of Depression'
Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor Attend the Ceremony to Pay their Condolences (View Pics)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor Attend the Ceremony to Pay their Condolences (View Pics)
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says 'It Was A Planned Murder' (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says 'It Was A Planned Murder' (Watch Video)
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement