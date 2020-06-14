Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From The Long-Haired Look to Hitting World Cup Winning Six, Here's Everything The Bollywood Star Got It Right in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Biopic

The year 2020 continues be to be sorrowful for the Bollywood industry as, after the demise of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and that too after committing suicide. The news was nothing less than a shocker for fans all as the world and they mourned the death of the talismanic actor on Twitter. Sushant was known to live his character and his acting skills have bagged a lot of praises from the fans as well as the critics. However, his role in former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is arguably the biggest highlight of his career. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment

Sushant certainly lived the role of Indian captain and his performance also got a lot of love from the fans. From nailing the Bihari accent to hitting the signature shot of Dhoni, the Mumbai-born actor left no stones unturned in making the movie impeccable. The movie was released on September 30, 2016, and made a global collection of INR 204 crore. Apart from proving his mettle in Bollywood, Sushant also carved a place in the hearts of many Dhoni fans. Meanwhile, let’s look at what all Sushant got right in the biopic of the former Indian skipper. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star

The Long Hair Look!!

-7th rank in DCE in 2003 -Bachelor of Engineering -National Olympiad Winner, Physics -Best Male Debut Nominated - Kaipo Chhe -Best Actor Nominated - #MSDhoni Mental health & depression doesn’t see any of these. Dark truth behind glamour. You went too soon, #SushantSinghRajput. pic.twitter.com/ZaQV1OVFuf — Akash Jain (@akash207) June 14, 2020

The Bihari Accent!!

That Stance!!

I am shocked ..just after getting off from bed from a afternoon nap knowing that #Chhichhore #MSDhoni of Bollywood passed away.what happening to bollywood one by one best actors were leaving. It must be a difficult situation for his family. RIP SUSHANT SINGH RAAJPUT pic.twitter.com/25G1BpwcI0 — Bijaya Kumar Dash (@BijayaK15662238) June 14, 2020

The Epic Walk To The Ground!!

Perfect!!

I Remember We Went To Watch Ms Dhoni Untold As A Dhoni Fan And Returned as Fan Of Sushant Singh 🙏🏻💔#SushantSinghRajput#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/bh5p5WpNoZ — 💔 (@Real__Nisha) June 14, 2020

Not just in Dhoni’s biopic, Sushant was also a budding cricketer in his debut Bollywood movie ‘Kai Po Che.’ In fact, the actor also aspired to become a cricketer before shifting his focus to acting. Nevertheless, he got the opportunity to play one of the most successful captains in cricket history. Talking about Sushant’s Bollywood career, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya were some of his other notable performances. His last film was Chhichhore in which his performances was lauded by one and all and the film also did a good job at the box office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).