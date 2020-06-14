Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From The Long-Haired Look to Hitting World Cup Winning Six, Here's Everything The Bollywood Star Got It Right in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Biopic

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 07:11 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From The Long-Haired Look to Hitting World Cup Winning Six, Here's Everything The Bollywood Star Got It Right in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Biopic
Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni's Biopic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The year 2020 continues be to be sorrowful for the Bollywood industry as, after the demise of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and that too after committing suicide. The news was nothing less than a shocker for fans all as the world and they mourned the death of the talismanic actor on Twitter. Sushant was known to live his character and his acting skills have bagged a lot of praises from the fans as well as the critics. However, his role in former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is arguably the biggest highlight of his career. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment

Sushant certainly lived the role of Indian captain and his performance also got a lot of love from the fans. From nailing the Bihari accent to hitting the signature shot of Dhoni, the Mumbai-born actor left no stones unturned in making the movie impeccable. The movie was released on September 30, 2016, and made a global collection of INR 204 crore. Apart from proving his mettle in Bollywood, Sushant also carved a place in the hearts of many Dhoni fans. Meanwhile, let’s look at what all Sushant got right in the biopic of the former Indian skipper. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star

The Long Hair Look!!

The Bihari Accent!!

That Stance!!

The Epic Walk To The Ground!!

Perfect!!

Not just in Dhoni’s biopic, Sushant was also a budding cricketer in his debut Bollywood movie ‘Kai Po Che.’ In fact, the actor also aspired to become a cricketer before shifting his focus to acting. Nevertheless, he got the opportunity to play one of the most successful captains in cricket history. Talking about Sushant’s Bollywood career, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya were some of his other notable performances. His last film was Chhichhore in which his performances was lauded by one and all and the film also did a good job at the box office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

