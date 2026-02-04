Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the longevity of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Speaking at a promotional event, Dhoni suggested that age should not be the primary factor in determining whether the veteran duo features in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. What Happened to Virat Kohli’s Instagram Account?
Following India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, both Sharma and Kohli retired from the shortest format to prolong their careers in Test and One Day International (ODI) cricket. As the next 50-over World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia approaches, questions have been raised regarding whether the pair, who will be 40 and 38 respectively by the tournament's start, should remain in the side.
The "Fitness First" Criteria
Dhoni, who played international cricket until the age of 38 and continues to feature in the Indian Premier League at 44, noted that modern sports science has changed how long athletes can remain at the top level. He argued that as long as a player maintains the required fitness levels and continues to contribute to the team’s success, their age is irrelevant.
Walking talking at the event, Dhoni stated: "Why not? Listen, the thing is, why should somebody not play the next World Cup? For me, age is not a criteria. Performance and fitness, these are the criteria."
He further elaborated, adding: "I always feel nobody should be told anything, but things should be clear: everyone will be treated the same way. When I made my debut, I was 24. Nobody came and told me anything then. So now, if I’m playing for India for one year, two years, ten years, or twenty years, whatever it is, nobody needs to come and tell me about my age."
The former wicketkeeper-batsman then gave his verdict about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's place in the team and said "when it comes to whether it’s Rohit, Virat, or other names that will come forward in three, five, or ten years’ time, the whole thing is this: just because somebody is in their 30s, it’s not for us to decide whether they can play the next World Cup. It’s for them to decide. If they keep performing and have the urge to do well for the country, then why not?" MS Dhoni Reflects on RCB’s Historic IPL 2025 Triumph, Candid Reaction Goes Viral.
Dhoni also highlighted that the experience brought by senior players is often difficult to replace. "How do you get experienced people? You can’t get a 20-year-old who’s experienced unless it’s Sachin Tendulkar. You can only get experience if you start playing when you’re 16 or 17, and international cricket is very different. If you want experience, you need people who are 30, 32, or 33, because that’s what experience actually is. If you’re calling 20 or 25 games ‘experience,’ that’s not it. You need people who have been under the pump in their job," said Dhoni.
"This becomes even more crucial for people batting down the order or bowlers who bowl those death overs when games are close. As a bowler, if I’m under the pump 15 or 20 times, I might have to play 80 or 85 games to truly experience that, to know how to tame my heart, tame my emotions, and handle the pressure," he added.
Both Kohli and Sharma were instrumental in India’s recent ICC successes, and their presence provides a stabilising influence for the younger generation of cricketers currently being integrated into the squad.
While the 2027 World Cup is still over 18 months away, the "Dhoni verdict" carries significant weight in the Indian cricketing ecosystem. His comments suggest that if the duo maintains their current trajectory, the 2027 tournament could serve as a final global stage for two of the game’s modern greats.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).