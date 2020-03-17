MS Dhoni Gets Schooled by Sakshi Rawat Over Bike Parking, Says, ‘Park Where Its Meant to be Parked’

Sakshi Dhoni and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Mahi7781)

Amidst the outbreak of coronavirus, all cricketers and sportsmen have gone back home as the teams have postponed all the games until further notice. This also included the IPL 2020 and its teams like Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. After CSK called off their practice session, MS Dhoni flew back home and was seen playing badminton and spending time with his pets during the unexpected break. He was also seen doing the city tour on his bike yesterday and was seen making the most of the break. Little did he know that the former Indian captain would get schooled by his wife Sakshi Rawat over bike parking. MS Dhoni, CSK Captain, Leaves Chennai as IPL 2020 is Postponed Till April 15 Due to COVID-19 Outbreak.

So here’s what happened exactly. After returning home, MS Dhoni must have parked in an unexpected manner. Sakshi obviously saw that and shared the snap of Dhoni’s bike on his Instagram story. The caption of the picture read, “Plzz park it where it’s meant to be parked @MAHI7781.” MS Dhoni’s love for his bike is quite well known. Very often does he flaunt the collection of his favourite bikes on social media. Check out the picture below.

Sakshi Dhoni shares the picture of MS Dhoni's bike (Photo Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni has been away from cricket for quite a long time. He was last seen in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Ever since he has been on a sabbatical for an undefined period. There were whispers in hushed tones of the former Indian captain hanging his boots from international cricket, but Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri had revealed that his comeback would depend on how he performs during the IPL 2020.