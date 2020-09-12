MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja have a hearty laugh as team Chennai Super Kings were seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of their opening game against the Mumbai Indians. The IPL 2020 is only a week away and the Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Mumbai Indians on September 19, 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium. For a few days now the team Chennai Super Kings is seen sweating it out and the social media account is also seen sharing the pictures and videos of the same. Chennai Super Kings have lost the services of a couple of players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh for the IPL 2020. MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav & Other CSK Team Members Maintain Social Distancing While Shooting For Promo of the New Season Ahead of IPL 2020.

Both have stayed away from the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Raina had gone to Dubai but came back due to personal reasons. Bhajji a few days ago tweeted on social media and also said that he won't be a part of the upcoming season due to personal reasons. The fans were quite disappointed with the same and posted tweets on social media. Now, check out the picture posted by the team below:

View this post on Instagram Super morning Lions! #SIRithuVaazhu 🦁💛 A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Sep 11, 2020 at 10:31pm PDT

The first match between the two teams is no less than El Classico which very often goes down the live wire and keeps the fans thoroughly engaged. The cricket starved fans are also waiting for the start of IPL 2020 as this would be the first time that they would see the Indian stalwarts in action.

