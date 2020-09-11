The IPL 2020 is just a few days away and the players have headed for final preparation before the start of the mega-event. Apart from sweating it out in the nets, the players have also undergone photoshoots ahead of IPL 2020. Team Chennai Super Kings, also went on to go for a photoshoot, but also kept social distancing norms in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chennai Super Kings shared the picture of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav sitting away from each other. In the snap, Jadeja was seen wearing a mask. CSK IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Chennai Super Kings Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

The players have been asked on to maintain social distancing and wearing masks while stepping out. The players are also asked to stay inside the security bubble to avoid getting in contact with any kind of disease. The players have also adjusted to the new normal and have been adhering to the norms laid down by the IPL governing council. Now, check out the picture shared by the Chennai Super Kings.

Here's another picture of CSK captain Ms Dhoni:

The man on the right can update his CV today... yogic concentration on work no matter what! 😎 #ThalaikuMelaVela #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/MuZLuevdQ0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 11, 2020

Chennai Super Kings will play their first match in the IPL 2020 against the Mumbai Indians on September 19, 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams have always produced a mouth-watering clash for the fans as their matches have always gone the live wire. Mumbai Indians have an upper hand over MS Dhoni's Yellow Army as they won on most occasions.

