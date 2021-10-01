MS Dhoni has been labelled as the 'finisher' by many of his fans and even a few cricketing pundits. Even during the IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Chennai Super Kings captain finished it off in style and took the team to the playoffs. The fans immediately remembered his stylish six in World Cup 2011 finals against Sri Lanka after which India brought the glory home after more than a couple of decades. The fans drew similarities between the maximum that he slammed during the CWC 2021 finals and also the six that he slammed against Siddharth Kaul during the match against SRH. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: CSK Secure Playoff Berth, SRH Out Of Contention.

During the last over of the IPL 2021 match against SRH, CSK just needed three runs to progress to the playoff. MS Dhoni's batting partner was Ambati Rayudu who took a single and put CSK captain on strike. With CSK needing a couple of runs from three balls, Dhoni decided to go for a big one. Dhoni slammed a six and took the team to a win. Check out the video below and the reactions by fans.

Video:

Reactions:

Years change . Jerseys change . Tournaments change . But MS Dhoni's winning six remains the same 💛 pic.twitter.com/Jzp77Xs14Q — TheMSDianGirl ❤️ (@themsdiangirl7) September 30, 2021

Another one:

#Dhoni hits a SIX and finishes it in style.. Another day at the office for #CSK #CSKvsSRH #IPL2021 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 30, 2021

Goosebumps

What a finishing six by #Dhoni 😍. felt goosebumps by watching it live from stadium. Had lot of fun at stadium with #Irfan #Irfansview #CSKvsSRH #CSK pic.twitter.com/7zkB9Jyi8v — Imadh (@MSimath) September 30, 2021

Not finished:

With this, Chennai Super Kings became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. During the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni also hailed the fans for their support and thanked them for being around.

