Team Chennai Super Kings has reached Mumbai ahead of the IPL 2021. The MS Dhoni-led contingent was seen sweating it out in the nets and the pictures of the same went viral on social media. The fans pages of the Chennai Super Kings also shared the videos and snaps on social media. MS Dhoni and his team have been sweating it out in the nets since the second week of March 2021. A few members like Shardul Thakur who were busy with national duties were yet to report to the camp. But MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and others have been sweating it out in the nets since quite a long time ago. CSK Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Chennai Super Kings Predicted First Choice Line-Up for Indian Premier League Season 14.

Team Chennai Super Kings, the team will play their first match in the IPL 2021 against the Delhi Capitals. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Recently, the Chennai Super Kings unveiled their new jersey and their shirts pay tribute to the Indian armed forces. Now, let's have a look at the snaps from the practice session.

MS Dhoni

Video

Video shared by CSK:

Mike Hussey

The IPL 2021 will begin on April 9, 2021, and the matches will be conducted behind closed doors. The matches will be played without the fans in the stadium owing to the number of rising cases of COVID-19.

