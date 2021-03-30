Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a point to prove in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which gets underway on April 9. The MS Dhoni-led side suffered their worst campaign last season, where they failed to qualify for playoffs for the first time. While their batting line-up failed in most games, their bowlers couldn’t do much either. As a result, they finished the group stage at seventh position with seven wins in 14 games. Following such a dismal campaign, CSK released some big names like Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

However, they made some notable buys in the auction event and would like to stamp their authority once again. Moreover, Suresh Raina, who pulled out last season citing personal reasons, is back with the Yellow army, strengthening CSK’s batting line-up even further. MS Dhoni’s men will kick-start their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, their first challenge ahead of the opening clash would be picking a formidable playing XI. As CSK gear up for the T20 extravaganza, let’s look at their ideal fantasy team. Chennai Super Kings Team in IPL 2021: Players Bought by CSK in Auctions, Check Full Squad of MS Dhoni-Led Team.

Openers: Faf du Plessis has been a cornerstone of CSK’s batting line-up over the years, and he’ll continue to occupy the opening slot. It would be a toss-up between Robin Uthappa and Rituraj Gaikwad for the other position. The latter had smashed three successive match-winning fifties last season, but his strike rate was just over 120. On the other hand, Uthappa was in red-hot form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year, and he might get a not ahead of the youngster at least for the first few games.

Middle-Order: Suresh Raina is back, and he’ll take over the number three position in the batting line-up. The southpaw missed out last season and would be raring to make a thumping comeback. Skipper MS Dhoni, who’ll also keep wickets, should bat at number four to provide stability and balance to the team. The former Indian skipper struggled to play big shots in death overs last season, and promotion in the batting order might help him.

All-Rounders: Another reason why Dhoni should bat at number four is the depth in CSK’s batting line-up. Ravindra Jadeja has grown as a batsman in recent years, and his ability to bowl tight overs makes him a great asset. CSK’s new recruit Moeen Ali is also a proven star in international cricket and shouldn’t be left out.

Now, the big dilemma will be to choose between Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo. Although the latter has played a vital role in guiding CSK to three titles, Curran has won this battle with his brilliant performances in the recently-concluded India vs England series. Krishnappa Gowtham, who bagged INR 9.25 crore in the bidding event this year, is also a fine T20 cricketer and can be the fourth all-rounder in the side.

Bowlers: Pacers Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have emerged as regular faces in India’s T20I squad lately, and there’s no reason of leaving them out. Not to forget, the former can deliver with the bat as well. South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi is likely to pip Australia’s Josh Hazlewood for the last spot in the playing XI owing to his ability to set the speed gun on fire. However, the Aussie pacer will keep Ngidi on his toes.

CSK Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Krishnappa Gowtham, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

