MS Dhoni was born on July 7, 1981. Belonging from a middle-class family in Ranchi, Dhoni went through several hardships in his life, from doing the job of a Ticket checker to playing local cricket. But he stayed focused and toiled hard and ultimately got the reward of his struggles by becoming one of the greatest cricketers and captains in the history of Indian cricket. MS Dhoni recently played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also captained Chennai Super Kings for most of the season as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the competition due to injury. After the IPL ended, Dhoni is currently spending time with his family in Ranchi. 'We Made a Promise...' MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Dhoni Shares Heartfelt Message on Their 15th Wedding Anniversary, Shares Pics From Celebration (See Posts).

MS Dhoni had a lot of cherished moments in his cricket career. For a person who always keeps his calm and takes the best decisions on field, each moment is important. Even then. Dhoni has some iconic moments which has become unforgettable over time. Fans of MS Dhoni are always looking for pictures of the star Indian cricketer in the Indian Cricket Team and Chennai Super Kings jersey, pasting them on walls, cupboards, desks as well as doors. As Dhoni turns another year older, fans know that it is not long before he finally takes a call on his career. Before that, they want to keep as many moments with them as they can. Meanwhile, fans can download MS Dhoni wallpapers, and HD images in India and CSK jersey for use as WhatsApp or Instagram Stories as he celebrates his 44th birthday. MS Dhoni Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame 2025; Three-Time ICC Title-Winning Captain Becomes 11th Indian Cricketer To Join Elite List.

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni Wallpaper HD

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: captain.cool.dhoni/Instagram)

MS Dhoni With ICC World Cup Wallpaper HD

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: m.s_dhoni.7/Instagram)

MS Dhoni in Team India Jersey HD Wallpaper

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: m.s_dhoni.7/Instagram)

MS Dhoni in Action For CSK HD Wallpaper

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: captain.cool.dhoni/Instagram)

MS Dhoni in CSK Jersey

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: captain.cool.dhoni/Instagram)

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni Birthday (Photo Credits: @LatestLY)

MS Dhoni Birthday Wallpaper

MS Dhoni Birthday (Photo Credits: @LatestLY)

MS Dhoni Birthday HD Wallpapers

MS Dhoni Birthday (Photo Credits: @LatestLY)

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni HD Image

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: @LatestLY)

MS Dhoni Birthday HD Pics

MS Dhoni Birthday (Photo Credits: @LatestLY)

MS Dhoni Happy Birthday HD Wallpaper

MS Dhoni Birthday (Photo Credits: @LatestLY)

MS Dhoni currently plays only in the IPL on a year-to-year basis. After his retirement in 2020 from International cricket, it was expected that Dhoni will not play in the IPL anymore. But he did feature in the upcoming seasons and led CSK to title twice in 2021 and 2023. He gave up captaincy in 2024 and there has been anticipations that ahead of the mega auction, he might announce retirement, but he got retained and played the 2025 season. He has stated that he will check on his body and then confirm whether he will continue any longer. Till then, fans keep hoping.

