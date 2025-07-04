MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh took to Instagram to share a couple of posts to mark the occasion of their 15th wedding anniversary. The former India National Cricket Team captain had tied the knot with Sakshi way back on July 4 in 2010. The couple have enjoyed a good married life and have a daughter named Ziva. Taking to Instagram, Sakshi shared a throwback picture of her and MS Dhoni holding hands. While sharing the pics, she wrote, "We made a promise! Onto 16th"/ Later on, she also shared pictures from their 15th wedding anniversary celebrations where the couple was seen feeding cake to each other. On the cricket front, MS Dhoni had featured in IPL 2025 and his IPL future is yet to be made clear. Former India Captain MS Dhoni’s Application To Trademark ‘Captain Cool’ Gets Accepted.

Sakshi Dhoni Shares Adorable Throwback Pic on Wedding Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

Sakshi Dhoni and MS Dhoni Celebrate Their 15th Wedding Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)