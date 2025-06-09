MS Dhoni has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, it was announced on Monday, June 9. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter is regarded as one of the best captains in modern-day cricket, leading the India National Cricket Team to three ICC trophies--the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy in his stellar international career. MS Dhoni retired with 17,266 runs, including 829 dismissals across formats. MS Dhoni established himself as one of the calmest figures on a cricket field, earning the moniker 'Captain Cool' and was also known for his lightning-fast hands behind the stumps. MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 and served as India's mentor at the T20 World Cup in 2021. Seven Legendary Players To Be Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame on June 9 Ahead of World Test Championship 2023-25 Final.

MS Dhoni Inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Unorthodox, unconventional and effective 🙌 A cricketer beyond numbers and statistics 👏 MS Dhoni is inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame 🥇 More ➡️ https://t.co/oV8mFaBfze pic.twitter.com/AGRzL0aP79 — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)