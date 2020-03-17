MS Dhoni's India Comeback 'Depends' on Performance in IPL 2020, What if T20 League is Cancelled This Year?

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: IANS)

MS Dhoni was scheduled to make a come on the cricket field in the Indian Premier League 2020. After the ICC Cricket World Cup in July last year, Dhoni took a sabbatical and since then has been missing out on the action. The IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin on March 29 and fans were excited to see MSD back in action. However, following the coronavirus threat, the IPL 2020 was postponed until April 15. There are even chances of it being cancelled this year as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is giving safety a priority. MS Dhoni, CSK Captain, Leaves Chennai as IPL 2020 is Postponed Till April 15 Due to COVID-19 Outbreak.

If IPL 2020 is indeed cancelled, it is going to affect Dhoni’s comeback in the Indian cricket team. While announcing the squad for One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa, it is learnt that Dhoni’s name was not discussed and he will be eligible for selection only if he has a good IPL season.

“It was a pretty straightforward selection meeting and since Dhoni was obviously not in the reckoning this time (for South Africa series), there was no formal talk about his future,” a BCCI source told PTI. Watch Rare Video of MS Dhoni Doing Wicket-Keeping Practice During CSK Nets Session.

“He will be back in the reckoning only if he has a good IPL. And why only him, there are so many senior and young players who will play in the IPL. If they do well, they are ought to be considered too. So, you could see some surprise inclusions,” he said.

With no cricket against his name, is it end of the road for Dhoni as far as his international career is considered? Have we already seen last of Dhoni in Indian colours? It appears so!