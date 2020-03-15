Watch Rare Video of MS Dhoni Doing Wicket-Keeping Practice During CSK Nets Session

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni has left Chepauk Stadium after Chennai Super Kings called off the practice session after the outbreak of coronavirus. It is due to the outburst of this virus that the IPL 2020 was also stalled. The 13th season of the Indian Premier League was supposed to begin on March 29, 2020, but now as per the revised schedule, the mega-event will begin on April 15, 2020. Post this, all the players returned to their homes. Dhoni big a temporary adieu to Chepauk Stadium. MS Dhoni, CSK Captain, Leaves Chennai as IPL 2020 is Postponed Till April 15 Due to COVID-19 Outbreak.

But here’s one short video that surfaced online where the former Indian captain was seen practising wicket-keeping at the Chepauk Stadium. The rare video was shared by the fans of the former Indian wicket-keeper. In the video we see Dhoni standing behind the stumps and taking catches from one of the members of Chennai Super Kings. The video went viral on social media. Check it out below:

Long ago during an interview, MS Dhoni spoke about the reasons for not practising wicket-keeping. For Dhoni, it’s all about what you do when you get an opportunity to take catches. “Keepers don’t really need a lot of catching. I have seen over-exaggeration from some keepers. They start going on the floor, ‘very frog style’ of keeping and ‘jaw is parallel to the floor’. What is a keeper supposed to do? You can drop 100 balls, but whenever there is a catch you take it and whenever there is a stumping opportunity, you take it,” he had said. For now, it will be interesting to see when the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League begins.