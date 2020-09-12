With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) round the corner, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is leaving no stones unturned in his training, and one can visit his social media page to verify the fact. While the Hitman is polishing his prowess in the net sessions, his daughter Samaira keeps his mind fresh off the field. Recently, the Instagram page of Mumbai Indians shared a super cute video of Rohit and Samaira in which the duo can be seen having fun. The short clip was nothing but adorable as the comment section of the post got flooded with praises. Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Gets ‘Perfect Send-Off’ by Daughter Samaira.

“Cute little moments like these!” Mumbai Indians captioned the video. In the clip, Samaira is looking in a playful mood, and her father also joins the antics. The comment section of the post got filled in a jiffy as fans were in awe, seeing the great camaraderie between Hitman and his little munchkin. Meanwhile, let’s look at the clip. MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

Watch Video:

Well, staying in the bio-secure bubble amid the COVID-19 virus can be a challenging task. However, Samaira is keeping her father’s mind cheerful, and one can expect the Hitman to fire in the forthcoming tournament.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2020 campaign with a match against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on September 19. With the MS Dhoni-led team not having the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, MI will step into the match as favourites and will like to make a winning start. Notably, however, Rohit Sharma’s men have lost all the five games they have played in UAE so far.

