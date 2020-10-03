Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 with both sides aiming to continue their winning run in IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 4, 2020 (Sunday). Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won two and lost two each from the two matches they have played but the champions are in a higher position due to a superior run rate. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the betting odds, free bet odds, predictions and favourites to win in the MI vs SRH IPL 2020 match. MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 17.

Sunrisers Hyderabad started their IPL 13 campaign with successive defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but have put their campaign back on track with back-to-back wins over the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for MI vs SRH IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

David Warner’s side will be eager to extend that winning streak. Mumbai Indians, in contrast, have won and lost every alternate game. They began their IPL title defence with an opening day loss to CSK but bounced back with a big win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit Sharma-led side almost beat RCB in their next game before a super over defeat but once again MI fought back with a huge victory over the Kings XI Punjab.

MI vs SRH Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Four-time winners and reigning champions MI are undoubtedly the bookmakers’ favourites to win this match. As per Bet365, Mumbai Indians are placed at 1.66 while Sunrisers Hyderabad have been given a higher price of 2.20.

MI vs SRH Predictions: Who will win?

Both teams have shown good form in the last couple of matches, SRH are on a two-match winning streak while Mumbai nearly chased down 201 against RCB and thrashed KXIP by 48 runs. But David Warner-led Sunrisers will miss Bhuvneshwar Kumar for this clash. Bhuvi, who leads the SRH pace attack could not complete his quota of four overs against CSK, is expected to be out for a couple of weeks although the extent of his injury is still not ascertained. Mumbai though are in red-hot form and should be the overwhelming favourites.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 14 times in the Indian Premier League. Both teams have won seven games each. Mumbai, however, won the both their meetings last season putting an end to Hyderabad’s three-match winning streak.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

