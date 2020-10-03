Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to take on each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This will be the first game of the double-header and will be played at the 3.30 pm IST. In this reports, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report for the game for the MI vs SRH IPL 2020 game, but before that, we shall have a look at the positions of the two teams on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Mumbai Indians is placed on number one of the IPL 2020 points table with four points. Rohit Sharma's men won a couple of games and lost two out of four matches played by them. Whereas, Sunrisers Hyderabad is placed on number four with four points. MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 17.

Much like the Mumbai Indians, SRH has also won a couple of games and lost two. Now, let's have a look at the weather and the pitch report. So a lot of hot weather would be there for both the teams as the start of the match will have a temperature of 38 degrees Celcius. The temperature would keep reducing by a degree as the day progresses. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch Report:

The pitch is known to be a high-scoring one. We all remember Rajasthan Royals scoring 223 runs against Kings XI Punjab. KL Rahul's men chased the total and made 226 runs with quite an ease. So the deck is said to favour the batsmen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).