Naveen ul-Haq joined the list of the debutants in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The Afghanistan pacer came into the lineup in place of premier fast bowler Mark Wood. He did have an impressive night, starring in Lucknow Super Giants’ 10-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals. Although he went wicketless in his quota of four overs, the right-arm fast bowler was pretty economical in his first-ever IPL match—conceding just 19 runs. He hit the right lengths and made scoring difficult as Lucknow Super Giants defended 154, the lowest defended by a team so far. 'Watching KL Rahul Bat in Powerplays Is the Most Boring Thing ….' Kevin Pietersen Criticises LSG Skipper on Air During IPL 2023 Match.

The 23-year-old might be new to the Indian Premier League but has a lot of experience in having competed for several franchises across the globe. He certainly showed that he has what it takes to make a mark in the Indian Premier League and fans will eagerly wait for some more such performances from the Afghanistan youngster. Let us take a look at some quick facts about him. RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: KL Rahul Registers Unwanted Record, Naveen-ul-Haq Stars in Debut.

Naveen ul-Haq Quick Facts

#Naveen ul-Haq was born on September 23, 1999 in Kabul.

#He made his debut in international cricket on September 25, 2016 against Bangladesh.

#His T20I debut came three years later against the same opposition.

#His last international appearance was against Pakistan in the 2nd T20I of the series. Afghanistan won the series 2-1.

#Naveen ul-Haq has played 14 wickets in seven ODIs played so far with his best figures being 4/42.

#In T20Is, he has played 27 matches and has taken 34 wickets.

#He has taken 160 wickets in 133 matches in his T20 career so far with three four-fers and one five-wicket haul.

Having had a good start to his IPL career, the young bowler will look to make the most of the future opportunities that he his given by his franchise. If early signs are anything to

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2023 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).