Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched an 18-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Following the game, LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq got involved in a heated altercation with RCB batter Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram, Naveen has posted a cryptic story. "You get what you deserve and that's how it should be and that's it goes," reads the caption of Naveen's Instagram story. Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq Abuse Each Other During Heated Altercation Moments Before Gautam Gambhir Jumped in (Watch Video).

Naveen-Ul-Haq Posts Cryptic Story on Instagram Following Heated Altercation With Virat Kohli

Naveen Ul Haq's latest Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/YWJBK6Hm9R — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2023

