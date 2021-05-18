The Netherlands cricket team is geared up to host Scotland in a two-match ODI series at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam, the first of which is set to start tomorrow, May 19, 2021. Both these sides would be returning to 50-over cricketing action after a hiatus of more than a year with Scotland playing an ODI back in December 2019 where they participated in the Cricket World Cup League Two in the UAE. Netherlands on the other hand, played a T20 tri-series in which they went down to Nepal in the final, being bundled out for just 96 runs, while chasing a mammoth total of 239. ICC Planning To Expand T20 World Cup and Considering Sport's Inclusion in Olympics.

Interestingly, both these sides would have be facing off against each other after a period of 10 years. Their last international encounter resulted in Scotland winning by 5 wickets (D/L method) in the ICC World Cricket League Championship on June 29, 2011. In terms of advantage, Scotland clearly hold the upper hand over their opponents with four victories in their last five international meetings.

Netherlands vs Scotland, 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers: The ideal choice for the wicketkeeper position would be Mathew Cross (Scotland) and Scott Edwards (Netherlands).

Netherlands vs Scotland, 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen: Selecting three batsmen in Kyle Coetzer (Scotland), Max O’Dowd (Netherlands) and Calum McLeod (Scotland) would be a good decision.

Netherlands vs Scotland, 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders: The two all-rounders for the team would be Peter Seelar (Netherlands) and Richie Berrington (Scotland)

Netherlands vs Scotland, 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The bowling line-up would comprise of Alasdair Evans (Scotland), Vivian Kingma (Netherlands), Phillipe Boissevain (Netherlands) and Humza Tahir (Scotland)

Netherlands vs Scotland, 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mathew Cross (Scotland) , Scott Edwards (Netherlands), Kyle Coetzer (Scotland), Max O’Dowd (Netherlands), Calum McLeod (Scotland), Peter Seelar (Netherlands), Richie Berrington (Scotland), Alasdair Evans (Scotland), Vivian Kingma (Netherlands), Phillipe Boissevain (Netherlands) and Humza Tahir (Scotland).

This ODI series between the two associate nations would serve as a good preparation for the Dutchmen, who are slated to host Ireland for three matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League in June. The Scots could be at a slight disadvantage here because they haven't played any international cricket since 2019 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. They would lack match practice and beating Netherlands on their home turf is going to be a difficult feat. But with the experience of skipper Kyle Coetzer, who was named the 'ICC Associate Player of the Decade', Scotland would expect they get some much-needed match practice before they start playing the qualifiers for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Netherlands skipper Peter Seelar would expect Max O’Dowd, who quite recently scored a maiden hundred in T20Is, to come good with the bat again.

