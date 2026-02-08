Fact Check: Fake ICC Circular Claiming Pakistan Cricket Board Ban Goes Viral Amid India T20 WC 2026 Match Boycott Call
A widely shared document claiming the International Cricket Council has suspended the Pakistan Cricket Board due to government interference has been confirmed as a forgery.
A purported "media release" from the International Cricket Council (ICC) claiming that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been banned from international cricket has gone viral across social media platforms. The document suggests that the decision was made due to "political interference" in the governance of the sport within the country, following government's directive to boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match against India. Fact Check: Did USA Players Enjoy Pani Puri in Mumbai Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
However, a fact check has confirmed that the document is a sophisticated fabrication. The ICC has issued no such statement, and Pakistan continues to participate in scheduled international fixtures, including the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.
The viral image mimics the official branding, font, and layout of a standard ICC media release. It cites "Article 2.4 (D) of the ICC Constitution," alleging that the Pakistani government’s involvement in PCB appointments has led to an immediate suspension of the board's membership.
Upon closer inspection, several discrepancies identify the document as fake:
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Inconsistent Formatting: The date format and alignment do not match the official templates used on the ICC’s formal media portal.
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Lack of Official Record: There is no record of this release on the official ICC website or their verified social media channels.
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Clarity of Language: The document contains minor grammatical errors and awkward phrasing uncharacteristic of official international sporting communiqués.
Fake Viral ICC Circular
Another User Shares Fake Circular
Same Fake Claim Shared on Instagram
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Context of the Hoax: The India-Pakistan Boycott
The timing of this misinformation is significant. It surfaced just as the Pakistan government confirmed that the national team will boycott their high-profile Group A fixture against India, scheduled for 15 February in Colombo. Fact Check: Viral Video Falsely Claims to Show Indian Gymnast Shubhashree More at 2025 World Cup.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated the boycott is a mark of solidarity with Bangladesh, after they were replaced in the tournament following a refusal to play in India. This genuine tension created a "fertile ground" for the fake media release to be believed by fans who feared the ICC had retaliated with a ban.
Current Standing of the PCB
The International Cricket Council typically takes a firm stance against government interference in cricket boards, as seen with the brief suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket in late 2023. However, no such proceedings have been initiated against the PCB in 2026.
Pakistan is currently competing in the T20 World Cup 2026, having played their opening match against the Netherlands in Colombo on 7 February. If a ban were in place, the team would have been disqualified from the tournament and their points removed from the Group A standings. As of today, the PCB remains a member while ICC is discussing the boycott call against India with them.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).